Ex-Premier League striker Nile Ranger jailed for fraud
Former Premier League striker Nile Ranger has been jailed after admitting online banking fraud.
The 25-year-old Southend United footballer was sentenced to eight months for conspiracy to defraud by obtaining bank details and transferring money.
Wood Green Crown Court heard a woman lost more than £2,000 in the scam.
Aseany Duncan, 19, from Enfield, north London, was also jailed for eight months for the same offence.
The court heard Ranger, of Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend, conspired to use the bank details of Diane Bloss in February 2015 and move £2,090 from one account to another.
The case against Reanne Morgan, 18, also of Enflield, was dropped due to a lack of evidence.
Ranger played for Newcastle United, England Under-19s, Swindon Town and Blackpool, before moving to Southend United in August.