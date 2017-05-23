Ex-Premier League striker Nile Ranger jailed for fraud

From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption Nile Ranger has played for Southend United and Newcastle United

Former Premier League striker Nile Ranger has been jailed after admitting online banking fraud.

The 25-year-old Southend United footballer was sentenced to eight months for conspiracy to defraud by obtaining bank details and transferring money.

Wood Green Crown Court heard a woman lost more than £2,000 in the scam.

Aseany Duncan, 19, from Enfield, north London, was also jailed for eight months for the same offence.

The court heard Ranger, of Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend, conspired to use the bank details of Diane Bloss in February 2015 and move £2,090 from one account to another.

The case against Reanne Morgan, 18, also of Enflield, was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Ranger played for Newcastle United, England Under-19s, Swindon Town and Blackpool, before moving to Southend United in August.