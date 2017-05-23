Joshua Paul death trial nanny 'did not lose temper'

Image copyright Gustavo Valiente/Central News Image caption Viktoria Tautz was arrested on 5 September and denies shaking 10-month-old Joshua Paul

A nanny accused of leaving a 10-month-old boy fatally injured in a fit of anger has denied to a court that she lost her temper with him.

Viktoria Tautz, 34, was looking after Joshua Paul at his home in Haringey, north London, on 29 August 2014 when he suddenly collapsed.

Joshua was taken to hospital but died on 1 September, the Old Bailey heard.

Ms Tautz, of Holly Park Road, Barnet, denies one charge of manslaughter and insists she never got angry with him.

Image copyright Google Image caption Joshua Paul died after being taken ill at his home in Culross Close

The court heard Joshua, who was born about 10 weeks early, had a large head for his age and was being monitored.

Asked what she knew about his condition, Ms Tautz said she was aware his head was "big" and "sensitive" on the top.

After starting work for his family in June, she said she was getting on well with the parents.

On Joshua, she said: "He was good baby."

Bernard Richmond QC, defending, asked how she coped on days when she found him in an unhappy mood.

Ms Tautz said: "There was not much needed. I lifted him a bit. I played with him. He calmed easily."

The barrister asked if she ever got "angry" or "frustrated" with the baby.

She replied: "No, never."

'Absolutely scared'

On the day of Joshua's death, Ms Tautz said he was lying on his back making "baby noises" so she talked to him in English, thinking he was not tired enough to sleep.

When he began "crying very intensively" she decided to pick him up to "make him calm down", she said.

"When I picked him up his face was red. I recognised his face seemed swollen," she told the court.

Joshua did not appear to be breathing and she "got scared" - taking him to the bathroom to try and induce vomiting, the jury heard.

"Everything happened very fast", she said.

"I was absolutely scared. I didn't know what happened to him."

Ms Tautz was arrested on 5 September and in police interviews said she had not had any accidents and denied shaking him.

Jurors were told Joshua died "because of a head injury that caused bleeding in his brain, eyes and other spinal injuries".

The trial continues.