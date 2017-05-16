Girl missing in stolen car is found safe and well

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Beatrice Felicia was sitting in her father's car when it was stolen

A six-year-old girl who went missing when a man jumped into her father's car and drove away with her inside has been found safe and well, police said.

Beatrice Felicia was in the vehicle when her father met an unknown man to sell the car in Leyton High Road, north-east London, at about 18:30 BST.

The man, described as Asian, aged in his 30s and with short dark hair, jumped into the car and drove away.

The Met said Beatrice was found at about 21:00. No arrests have been made.