Man who threatened Charlie Hebdo seller admits trying to join terrorists

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shamim Ahmed was apprehended in Turkey last year

An extremist who threatened a shopkeeper for selling Charlie Hebdo magazines has admitted trying to join terrorists in Syria.

Shamim Ahmed pleaded guilty to preparation of terrorist acts, during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

The 24-year-old was stopped in Turkey and returned to Britain in January 2016. He will be sentenced on 14 June.

In 2015 he was convicted for threatening to damage a London bookshop if it sold the satirical magazine.

Image copyright EPA Image caption In 2015 Ahmed threatened to damage a London bookshop for selling copies of Charlie Hebdo

Ahmed, of Tower Hamlets, east London, flew from Gatwick to Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in January 2016, the Met Police said.

Officers said Ahmed then travelled from Istanbul to Gaziantep, by the Syrian border, but was detained by the Turkish authorities and deported to the UK.

Cdr Dean Haydon, from the Met Police, said: "By pleading guilty Ahmed has admitted his intention was to join Isis, a terrorist organisation, at a time when there was no doubt of the atrocities that they were committing."

Ahmed was remanded in custody at the hearing on Wednesday.

In November 2015, he pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious communications after bombarding a bookshop with threatening telephone calls and emails after the 2015 terror attack at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Hammersmith Magistrates Court.