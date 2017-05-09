Blackheath house 'swallowed' by plants to be auctioned

Image copyright PA Image caption Neighbours said the house has been engulfed by ivy "for a long time"

A three-bedroom house which has been "swallowed" by plants in south-east London is to be auctioned.

The end terrace property in Blackheath has been engulfed by ivy so only the front door and one window can be seen from the street.

A neighbour said the flora was planted "quite a few years ago" and the home had been empty for several months.

The house has a guide price of £450,000. The estate agents have warned it requires "complete modernisation".

Image caption Only the front door and one window are visible from the street.

The property includes a reception room, kitchen, bathroom, garage and a garden.

A neighbour who lives opposite the house said it had been swallowed by plant life "for a long time".

"It was a lovely little house... it is a wonder the neighbours didn't kick off about it though," she said.

Image caption The estate agents have warned the property requires "complete modernisation"

But Alice Mennie, who also lives in the street, said she thought the greenery gave the house "character".

"It looks lovely. I'd love my house to look like that," she said.