Teenager killed in fatal Walthamstow stabbing

A teenager has died after he was stabbed in north-east London.

Paramedics found the 17-year-old with a serious stab wound when they were called to High Street, Walthamstow, shortly after 23:30 BST on Sunday.

The youth was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later died.

The Metropolitan Police said they are awaiting formal identification, but next of kin has been informed. No arrests have been made.

According to official statistics released last month, knife crime in London increased by 24% in the year up to April, with 12,074 recorded offences.

Knife crime that resulted in an injury also increased, with a leap of 21% to 4,415 recorded incidents.