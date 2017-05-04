London's monthly travel cost 'most expensive in world'

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski Image caption A monthly travel card costs £135, according to a study by Deutsche Bank

Public transport in London is the most expensive in the world, it has been claimed.

A monthly travelcard costs £135 ($174), according to a Deutsche Bank report - £33 ($43) more than Dublin, which was ranked second priciest city.

However, the survey also found the cost of travel in the capital dropped since 2014, when commuters paid £165 ($213).

Transport for London (TfL) said the findings did "not show the true cost of transport in other countries".

The report's authors ranked London tenth most expensive for petrol, and the third for car hire.

London's taxis fared slightly better, ranked 20th in a list of 47 cities.

London is ranked the 33rd best city in the world, similar to other "mega cities" such as Tokyo, Paris and New York.

According to the report, these cities "rank very low" for quality of life, mostly due to "high living costs, crime, pollution and commuting time".

"This is highly subjective and one person's long commute may be another person's chance to catch up on Netflix," the report said.

"Megacity dwellers may also forsake short-term quality of life for aspirational reasons," the report added.

Image caption The study suggests "mega city" dwellers "forsake short term quality of life for aspirational reasons"

In February, TfL revealed its fares income was down £90m last year.

TfL is currently planning to cut £16bn from its budget by 2020/21 as it aims to become self sufficient with its operating costs.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has frozen fares on buses and trams until 2020, but travelcard prices are set by train operating companies and so are not under full TfL control.

A TfL spokesman said: "London also has one of the most extensive set of travel concessions in the world with free or discounted travel for children, the over-60s, students and veterans."