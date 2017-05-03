Mayor writes to tram crash investigators over driver claims

Image caption Seven people were killed when a tram derailed near to Sandilands in November 2016

The Mayor of London has written to the Rail Accidents Investigation Branch (RAIB) to raise his concerns following allegations tram drivers have fallen asleep at the controls.

It comes after the BBC revealed four former tram drivers fell asleep while operating trams in Croydon.

An emergency brake also failed to activate and stop their trams.

At least three trams have been recorded speeding since the fatal tram crash in Croydon in November.

Sadiq Khan who is also the chair of Transport for London (TfL) wrote to Stephen French the chief inspector of Rail Accident to outline his concerns as part of the continuing investigation into the cause of the Croydon derailment in which seven people were killed and more than 50 injured.

Mr Khan said: "My thoughts are still with the families and friends of those who lost loved ones and all those who were injured in the tragedy last November."

Image copyright EPA

"Any allegations of safety breaches must be taken extremely seriously and I have ordered TfL to urgently investigate all the claims made in the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

These claims are obviously alarming, and it is only right that they are considered by the Rail Accidents Investigation Branch," he added.

"Nobody wants a tragedy like this to ever occur again and that's why it's incredibly important that we establish the root cause of this terrible incident and take every single measure possible to ensure that safety is at the forefront of London's tram operations."