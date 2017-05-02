Robbers jailed with help of 10-year-old 'Westminster hero'

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Brothers Eugene Williams and Devlin Williams were jailed for a string of robberies

Two robbers have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy helped identify them, the Met Police has said.

Eugene Williams was sentenced to 11 years and his brother Devlin Williams was sentenced to 9 years and eight months at Southwark Crown Court.

Ten-year-old Didier witnessed his mother Tania Levenfiche being robbed at a house in north west London and was able to recall the mens' faces.

Didier was named Westminster police's hero of 2016.

Ms Levenfiche was grabbed around the neck by the brothers and had her jewellery snatched on 13 June 2016, the Met Police said.

Image caption Ten-year-old Didier witnessed his mother Tania Levenfiche being robbed in north west London

"My son did not know what to do as he stood helpless but thank goodness had the sense of mind to push the panic button," Ms Levenfiche said.

Didier helped raise the alarm and police were able to trace the suspects who fled in a stolen BMW.

The men later lost control of the vehicle and fled the scene, but forensic evidence and CCTV helped identify Eugene Williams as the driver.

Detectives managed to link the brothers to other robberies across London from as far back as November 2015.

'Brave actions'

The same method of attack was used whereby victims would be approached from behind, before having their jewellery and other items stolen.

Det Con Martin Thomas, from Westminster's Crime Squad, said: "Didier's brave actions directly led to them being brought to justice and we are very proud to have named him as our hero of the year."

Eugene Williams, 36, of Station Road, Forest Gate, pleaded guilty to robbing four women between 19 November 2015 and 13 June 2016 as well as possession of criminal property.

Devlin Williams, 33, of Hirst Crescent, Wembley, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery on 13 June 2016 and two separate offences of robbery committed on 4 and 7 August 2016.