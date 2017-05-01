London bus stabbing: Murder charge over Marylebone death

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Archie Sheppard, who is originally from Ballyclare in Northern Ireland, was killed on Friday

A man has been charged with murdering a bus passenger found stabbed to death near Marylebone station in London.

Archie Sheppard, 48, from Neasden, was discovered on the top deck of a Route 189 bus in Gloucester Place on Friday.

Police said he died as a result of a "violent and sustained attack".

John Doherty, 38, from Fulham, has been charged with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Sheppard was found on a bus near Marylebone station in central London