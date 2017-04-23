Arthur Collins charged over London nightclub 'acid attack'

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police said Arthur Collins was arrested in Northamptonshire on Saturday

The boyfriend of The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann has been charged with 15 offences following an alleged nightclub acid attack.

Arthur Collins, 24, is charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent and one of throwing corrosive fluid on a person.

Twenty people were hurt - including two each blinded in one eye - when they were doused with a substance at the Mangle E8 club in Hackney on 17 April.

A man aged 21 has also been charged.

Andre Phoenix faces seven counts of grievous bodily harm.

Mr Collins, from Hertfordshire, was arrested at an address in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on Saturday.

He and Mr Phoenix will appear at Thames Magistrates Court in London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said a man and a 22-year-old woman both lost their sight in one eye after the incident. Other people were treated for severe burns.

The substance has not yet been confirmed but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis.

Image copyright Ferne McCann/Facebook Image caption Ferne McCann stars in The Only Way Is Essex

The man blinded in one eye and another victim, a 29-year-old man, were transferred to a specialist burns hospital in Essex and have since been discharged.

A 24-year-old old man arrested in north London over the attack on Friday has since been released.