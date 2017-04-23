Royal send-off for London Marathon runners

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry get the race underway

A record number of competitors in the London Marathon were given a royal send-off as they started their gruelling 26-2 mile run.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince Harry to start the elite men's and mass races.

The royal trio, who champion the race's official charity Head Together, are cheering on the 40,000 runners.

Armed police are watching over the 800,000 spectators, although the Met said there was no specific threat.

Steel road barriers have been placed at entrances to key roads along the route, to protect against any vehicle-based assault.

A total of 40,382 people collected their race packs on Saturday, 1,242 more than last year's record number.

Among the runners is 47-year-old Gary McKee who will be attempting his 100th marathon in 100 days.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is running with his son Sam, just months after the teenager was hit by a car

There will also be 16 MPs - five from Labour, nine Conservatives, one independent and one from the SNP, plus celebrities including pop band Scouting for Girls and radio host Chris Evans, who is running for the third year in a row.

World records will be attempted by about 50 runners, including the fastest marathon in a sleeping bag and fastest marathon in Wellington boots.

David Weir has already broken one record as he won his seventh London marathon title in the men's wheelchair race. He sped to victory in a time of one hour 31 minutes and six seconds. It is the first time he has run the race since 2012.

In the women's wheelchair race, Switzerland's Manuela Schar took the title for the first time.