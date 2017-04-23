Hackney club 'acid attack': 21-year-old man charged

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police are searching for Arthur Collins who is wanted for questioning over the alleged attack

A 21-year-old man has been charged over an alleged nightclub acid attack which left two people partially blinded and others disfigured.

Andre Phoenix will appear in court on Monday charged with seven counts of grievous bodily harm.

Twenty people were hurt - including two people each blinded in one eye - after being doused with a substance at the Mangle E8 club on Easter Monday.

Police are still urging Arthur Collins, from Hertfordshire, to hand himself in.

The 25-year-old is the boyfriend of The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann, who has urged him to go to a police station.

The Metropolitan Police said a man and a 22-year-old woman both lost their sight in one eye, while other people were treated for severe burns following the alleged attack at the club in Hackney.

Image copyright Ferne McCann/Facebook Image caption Ferne McCann says she was not with Arthur Collins on the night the incident happened

Det Insp Lee McCullough said the incident had caused "suffering to a large group of people and left many others needing long term treatment".

He added: "My team continues to act on a number of leads to bring in those wanted for questioning in relation to this awful incident.

"I am continuing to appeal to Arthur Collins to hand himself in so that we can talk to him about the incident in the nightclub.

"I would also urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police."

The substance used has not yet been confirmed but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis.

The man blinded in one eye and another victim, a 29-year-old man, were transferred to a specialist burns hospital in Essex and have since been discharged.

Mr Phoenix will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 24-year-old old man arrested in north London over the attack on Friday has since been released, police said.