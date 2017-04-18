Jeremy Vine 'road rage' driver jailed after losing appeal

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shanique Syrena Pearson denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

A driver filmed screaming obscenities at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he cycled through London has been jailed after losing an appeal against her conviction for threatening behaviour.

Shanique Syrena Pearson, of Vauxhall, made a gun sign at Vine during the row in Kensington on 26 August 2016.

The 22-year-old was convicted in February of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Giving evidence earlier, Mr Vine said he "felt in danger" at the time.

Pearson was jailed for nine months following the appeal hearing at Isleworth Crown Court.

At the time of the incident, she was subject to a suspended sentence for a string of previous convictions for robbery, thefts and assault.

Footage of the confrontation was filmed on the presenter's helmet camera and posted online, where it has since had millions of views.

It shows Mr Vine trying to explain to Pearson that he was cycling along the centre of the narrow Hornton Street in Kensington to avoid the parked cars either side.

Image caption The 51-year-old presenter was riding from Chiswick to BBC offices near Oxford Circus

He told the court: "I felt threatened. I felt I was in danger. I felt I was dealing with a violent person.

"None of that was clear to me when she was in the car. It became clear through this incident as she assaulted, abused and threatened me."

He said he did not remember being physically assaulted and that his bike had acted as a shield, while Pearson admitted pushing the bicycle as she wanted him to move out of the way of her black Vauxhall Corsa.

Pearson denied making a gun shape with her hand, saying she stuck her middle finger up at him and had felt threatened when he cycled up to the passenger window of her car.

She told the court: "I know he saw me put my middle finger up because he smiled so I know he's not telling the truth about that."

She was also convicted in February of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court. She had admitted driving an unlicensed vehicle.