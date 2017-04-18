Hackney nightclub acid attack: Two remain in hospital

Image copyright @PhieMcKenzie Image caption Hundreds of people were forced to leave the club in the early hours

Two clubbers remain in hospital after a man sprayed acid inside a venue in east London.

At least 12 people suffered burns and hundreds were evacuated following the attack at Mangle E8 in Sidworth Street, Hackney at about 01:10 BST on Monday.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she "initially thought someone had dropped a cigarette on my foot".

The two men in hospital, both aged in their mid 20s, are in a serious but stable condition, Scotland Yard said.

No one has been arrested over the attack.

The 25-year-old woman who was injured said the club had been "very, very packed" when people suddenly started shouting "go, go, go" and "let's move, let's move".

She said the acid had caused a "red circle" around her toes around the size of a 50p piece, which was "really stinging".

"It is scary because you just go out to have a good night and you realise how close it could have been to being a lot worse," she said.

Former Premier League footballer Jamie O'Hara said his cousin, who was in the club, had suffered blisters all over her head.

"Innocent people get injured for the sick act of violence," he tweeted.

Three stars from reality TV programme The Only Way Is Essex - Jamie Reed, Jade Lewis and Chloe Meadows - were also reportedly among those who had to be evacuated from the LoveJuice event.

Image copyright PA Image caption It is understood about 600 people were attending an event at Mangle nightclub in London Fields

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it took 10 patients to hospital, while a further two people with similar injuries sought treatment, according to police.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokeswoman said an "unknown corrosive substance" had been thrown.

"It was identified by a PH paper test as a strong acidic substance," she said.

The company behind the event tweeted it was co-operating with the police investigation.