Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law admits computer hacking

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Christopher Hutcheson and his sons Adam and Christopher pleaded guilty to conspiring to cause a computer to access programs and data without authority

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law has pleaded guilty to conspiring to hack a computer system relating to the celebrity chef's business interests.

Christopher Hutcheson, 68, and his sons Adam, 46, and Christopher, 37, admitted plotting to unlawfully access Gordon Ramsay Holdings Limited's system.

His daughter Orlanda Butland, aged 45, denied the same charge.

The prosecution accepted the pleas at London's Old Bailey and offered no evidence in relation to Ms Butland.

Hutcheson Snr is the father of Ramsay's wife, Tana.

The charges relate to a plot to hack into the computer system at the firm, between 23 October 2010 and 31 March, 2011.

Hutcheson Snr was charged under Operation Tuleta, which began in the wake of the phone hacking scandal.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gordon and Tana Ramsay have been married since 1996

Hutcheson, who has a home in France, but gave his address as Wycombe Place, Earlsfield, south west London - the same address as Ms Butland - was released on bail.

Hutcheson Jnr, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, and Adam Hutcheson, of Sevenoaks, Kent, were also released on bail.

The judge agreed to the preparation of pre-sentence reports and adjourned sentencing, which has been scheduled for 2 June.