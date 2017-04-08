'Unlikely' jockey Danny Cook to ride in the Grand National

The Grand National takes place at Aintree on Saturday and a leading contender to win the race is 33-year-old Danny Cook.

It is an unlikely rise to prominence for the jockey who will be riding Definitly Red this weekend.

He was born and raised in Romford, in the Borough of Havering, north-east London, but did not start riding until he was 16.

His career has seen ups and downs, including drugs - he was suspended for six months in 2015 after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine - and injuries.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp.