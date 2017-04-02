Croydon asylum boy assault: Attackers are scum, says MP

Image copyright Google Image caption The unnamed teenager was chased and attacked by up to eight people on Shrublands Avenue

A gang who attacked a teenaged asylum seeker in Croydon on Friday have been called "scum" by the area's MP.

The Kurdish Iranian boy, 17, was waiting with two friends at a bus stop in Shrublands Road when he was set upon by about eight youths.

He remains in hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.

MP Gavin Barwell said: "It's an appalling crime and I hope the people responsible... receive the full force of British justice."

The attack took place at about 23:40 BST when it is believed the attackers asked the boy where he was from.

Image caption The gang may have been in The Goat pub before the attack

They then chased him down the road before repeatedly kicking him as he lay on the ground.

His friends suffered minor injuries in the attack but the boy is reported to have sustained a fractured skull and a blood clot on his brain.

Police are investigating if the gang had been drinking in a pub called The Goat in Broom Road prior to the attack.

'Hate crime'

Met Police Ch Supt Jeff Boothe, said: "A number of bystanders and eyewitnesses tried to intervene and say to the attackers that enough is enough.

"By all accounts they didn't actually stop until the sound of police sirens were heard in the background."

Mr Barwell, the Conservative housing minister and MP for Croydon Central, said: "I think most people in Croydon will be as appalled as I am that what appears to have happened is a young man who came to this country seeking sanctuary has apparently been targeted because of his ethnic background.

"It's an appalling crime and I hope the people responsible are caught quickly and receive the full force of British justice."

Ch Supt Boothe said: "Hate crime is something which we understand can be very, very divisive. Croydon is culturally diverse and we need to continue to celebrate that.

"We are appealing to all decent people from whatever background they come from to help us identify the individuals that are involved in this isolated attack.

"It's only going to be a matter of time before we identify and locate them. We would ask them to do the decent thing and hand themselves in."

Detectives have appealed for witnesses.