Unexploded wartime bomb threatens 163rd Boat Race

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It is unclear whether the Oxford and Cambridge boat race will be able to go ahead

A suspected unexploded World War Two bomb discovered on the banks of the River Thames could threaten the university Boat Race.

The find was made near Putney Bridge, west London, a day before the 163rd Oxford v Cambridge race.

Police said it was too early to say what effect it would have on the race.

The device is submerged and a bomb disposal unit will have to wait until the tide goes out in order to take a better look at it, police said.

The Thames river tide will not recede until around 01:00 BST on Sunday.

The Met said the organisers of the boat race would have been informed of the situation, but that it was to early to say whether the race would be called off.

Roads in the area currently remain open.

In a statement, the Met confirmed officers were in attendance on the northern bank of the Thames at Chelsea.

It said: "Police were called by a member of the public at approximately 13:50 BST on Saturday 1 April reporting what they thought to be World War Two ordnance on the Chelsea shoreline by Putney Bridge.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Boat Races start on the other side of Putney Bridge to where the suspected World War Two bomb has been found

"Officers including the Marine Policing Unit are in attendance."

The BBC understands the bomb was found by a passing sailor and was located on the Chelsea banks of the river on the north side of Putney Bridge.

The Boat Races starts on the other side of Putney Bridge with crowds of up to 300,000 people expected to flock to the Thames for the women's race at 16:35 BST and the men's race at 17:35 BST.