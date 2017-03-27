Former Adams family gang boss loses cash case appeal

Former gangster Terry Adams has lost his appeal over how much he must repay from his days of crime.

Adams, of the north London gang known as the Adams Family, said he had insufficient funds to repay £651,611.

He was ordered to repay £750,000 in 2007 as he was jailed for seven years for money-laundering.

Adams went to the High Court in 2014 to apply for a certificate of inadequacy to reduce the bill, claiming he had no hidden cash.

Interest rising

He told the judge he was so broke that he "felt like a ponce" living off his actress wife, Ruth, and denied having hidden funds that were behind a lavish lifestyle.

He denied he was using his wife, family and associates to create a sham income and loans to pay for visits to the opera and top restaurants, spa memberships and treatment at private clinics.

The Crown Prosecution Service opposed his application, saying there was a strong case that Adams possessed "substantial undisclosed assets".

At the time the judge said she was not satisfied that Adams had provided "full and candid disclosure".

On Monday, Lord Justice Longmore, Lord Justice Hamblen and Lord Justice Irwin in the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court decision.

The order is still incurring interest and now stands at more than £700,000.