Car ploughs into drinkers outside Islington pub

Image caption Witnesses said about 30 people had been outside the Old Queen's Head pub

Three people were taken to hospital after a car ploughed into a large group of people outside a north London pub.

Witnesses said they saw bodies being thrown "in the air" when the car mounted the pavement outside the Old Queen's Head in Islington.

Two knives were found at the scene but police said they are not treating the crash as terrorist-related.

Four teenagers were later arrested. None of those hurt are thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Cassandra Pessaran told the BBC there were "30-odd" people standing outside the pub in Essex Road just before 23:00 BST.

She said she heard "screeching tyres" then saw a vehicle "playing bumper cars with about three other cars... before going straight into a crowd of people".

Aris Papachronopoulos said he "saw three people in the air" after the car drove "into the whole group".

Image copyright Shulem Stern Image caption One knife was found in the car while another was discovered nearby

Two men and a woman are being treated in hospital.

The arrested teenagers, who remain in custody, are aged between 17 and 19.

They were detained on suspicion of a variety of offences including GBH with intent and possession of points and blades, the Met said.

One knife was found in the car while another was discovered nearby.