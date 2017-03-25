Last greyhound races at Wimbledon's Plough Lane Stadium

Greyhound racing is due to take place at Wimbledon's Plough Lane Stadium for the final time, marking the demise of the sport in the capital.

Walthamstow and Catford stadiums have closed in the last 15 years.

Romford Greyhound Stadium in Essex is now the closest to London.

Merton Council says the development planned for Plough Lane will include a new 20,000-seater stadium for AFC Wimbledon, shops, a fitness club and more than 600 new homes.