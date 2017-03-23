Mayfair window crush death: Kelvin Adsett guilty of manslaughter

Image copyright Handout Image caption Amanda Telfer was killed in Mayfair four and a half years ago

A man has been convicted over the death of a woman who was crushed by window frames weighing more than half a tonne.

Lawyer Amanda Telfer, 43, died when three frames fell on her as she walked past a building site in London.

The frames had been left unprotected and unrestrained against a wall, in Hanover Square, Mayfair, in 2012.

Kelvin Adsett, 64, from Slough, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, following a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.

'Clear risk of death'

Adsett, a supervisor for Slough-based IS Europe Limited, was also convicted of failure to take reasonable care for safety whilst at work.

Damian Lakin-Hall, 50, from Cobham, Surrey, was found also guilty of the same charge but acquitted of Ms Telfer's manslaughter.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC told the jury it was "obvious to anyone" the heavy frames, which together weighed 1,444lb (655kg), carried a "clear and serious risk of death", to anyone nearby.

"There were a series of obvious and, in many cases, straightforward steps that could have been taken to avoid that risk, ranging from cancellation, delay, refusal of delivery on the one hand, to the storage, the use of straps and barriers," he said.

"None were taken by any of the defendants and Amanda Telfer died as a result."

'Tragic case'

IS Europe Limited was also found guilty of failure to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees at work and exposing another to a risk to health and safety.

Steven Rogers, 62, from Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, was cleared of a single charge of failure to take reasonable care for safety while at work as an employee of Westgreen Construction.

Charges against Westgreen Construction, Claire Gordon, Drawn Metal Ltd and Stephen Rogers were all discharged.

Judge Peter Rook described it as a "tragic case" and scheduled sentencing to take place on 5 May.