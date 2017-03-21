Finsbury Park toddler death: Man charged with murder

Image caption The children were found at a flat with critical injuries on Saturday night

A man has been charged with the murder of a one-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a girl, also aged one.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, was charged after the children were found with critical injuries at a flat near Finsbury Park, north London, on Saturday night.

The boy died in the early hours of Sunday and the girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Mr Das, from Hackney, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.

A post-mortem examination in relation to the boy is due to take place later. Formal identification has yet to take place.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command continue to investigate.