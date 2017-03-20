Teenager shot in the head in Barking, east London

Image caption The victim was found in St Ann's in Barking

A teenager has died after being shot in the head in east London.

Police had been called to reports of a shooting in St Ann's, Barking, on Sunday evening and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, thought to be 18, later died in hospital. The man's next-of-kin have been informed but formal identification is yet to take place.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A post-mortem examination will take place later.