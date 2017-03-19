Man arrested over Finsbury Park toddler murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a one-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a girl of the same age, Scotland Yard says.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, was arrested on Sunday evening in Hackney, east London.

The children were found at a flat in Wilberforce Road near Finsbury Park on Saturday night. The boy died in the early hours of Sunday.

The girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is clearly a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the two young children.

"Despite the best efforts of medical professionals a baby boy sadly died in the early hours of this morning. A baby girl currently remains in a critical condition and is receiving specialist medical care.

"Whilst we remain in the early stages of the investigation, a man has now been arrested.

"I would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information regarding this terrible incident."