Muslim detective Nighat Hubbard sues Met over racism and sexism

Image copyright PA Image caption Det Con Hubbard was awarded an MBE for her charity work in 2014

A Muslim detective made an MBE for her charity work is suing the Met Police for alleged racism and sexism.

Det Con Nighat Hubbard alleges male colleagues made discriminatory comments to her and other female officers when she worked at the force.

She also claims she was held back while white colleagues were allowed to work on more complex investigations, the Sunday Times reports.

The Met said it was aware legal action had been brought.

The claims date between 2013 and 2014.

In a statement, the force said: "We are aware of an employment tribunal claim brought by Det Con Nighat Hubbard against the Metropolitan Police Service alleging race and sex discrimination.

"We are unable to discuss further while proceedings are ongoing."

In 2014 she was awarded an MBE for her charity work, reportedly making her the first Muslim policewoman to be honoured by the Queen.