Penge police chase deaths driver Joshua Dobby jailed

Image copyright BBC/Oli Regan Image caption Rozanne Cooper, 34, and her nephew Makayah McDermott, 10, died in Penge on 31 August

A drug addict who killed an aspiring child actor and his aunt during a police chase has been jailed.

Joshua Dobby, 23, was out of jail on licence when he knocked over Makayah McDermott, 10, and Rozanne Cooper, 34, in Penge, south London, last August.

Dobby had previously denied manslaughter but changed his plea last month at the Old Bailey.

He was jailed for 12 years for two counts of manslaughter with a further three to serve on licence.

Dobby was being pursued by police in a stolen car when he ploughed into the family group in 31 August, the court heard.

After the fatal crash, he jumped out of the car and stepped over one of the other children in the group, who had suffered serious injuries, and ran from the scene.

Image copyright Lewisham Police Image caption Joshua Dobby was sentenced to 12 years for the deaths of Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper

Three other members of the family - two aged 13 and one aged eight - were badly injured in the crash.

In a statement to the court Makayah's grandfather accused Dobby of treating the lives of his family as "worthless" and "expendable", as he tried to evade police.

Martin Cooper told how he watched helplessly as Dobby lost control and drove the car at his daughter and Makayah, as well as three other grandchildren.