'Natural hair' billboard to counter beauty myths

The mother of an 11-year-old girl has produced a billboard to celebrate natural black hair because she says does not want her daughter to think she has to use extensions, wigs or chemical straighteners.

Lekia Lee, who has no background in advertising, said: "Nowadays you see a lot of prominent black women with weaves, straight weaves and wigs and I didn't what her to think that there is anything wrong with her hair."

The double-sided billboard on the A4 West Cromwell Road in west London was donated free of charge by UK Billboards, after Lekia failed to raise enough money through crowd-funding,