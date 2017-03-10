Homophobic attack: Man glassed in Peckham pub

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked with a glass in the Peckham pub

A man was attacked with a glass in homophobic attack at a Wetherspoon pub in south London, police said.

The 23-year-old was set upon at the Kentish Drovers pub in Peckham at about 22:30 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to a London hospital for treatment for facial injuries. Scotland Yard confirmed the attack is being treated as a homophobic hate crime.

No arrests have been made but the pub owners said the attacker had been filmed on CCTV.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: "This was an unprovoked horrendous attack on a customer at the pub.

"Staff at the pub have reviewed the CCTV and identified the assailant and have passed on the information to the police.

"We will continue to assist the police in any way possible."