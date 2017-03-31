Virtual reality takes cancer patient back home

A hospice in south London is using virtual reality (VR) to help patients tick off their bucket lists.

It's a joint initiative between Flix Films and Trinity Hospice in Clapham and it is one of the many ways medical professionals are now using VR to improve patient well-being.

Souzan Aprahamian has incurable cancer, but was able to revisit Jerusalem, where she grew up, thanks to a VR headset.

