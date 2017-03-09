Great Ormond Street hospital baby abduction bid couple held

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police officers arrested a man and woman at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to commit child abduction

A couple have been arrested on suspicion of trying to abduct a newborn baby from a hospital.

Concerned staff at Great Ormond Street hospital called police to the site on Monday afternoon.

Police officers arrested a 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to commit child abduction.

The couple were taken to a central London police station and have since been bailed to a date in mid-April.

Insp Paul Clarke, from the Met, said: "The actions of the staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in making all of the necessary checks and the quick response of police in arresting a couple, prevented what could have been a very frightening and harrowing incident."

A hospital spokesman said: "Thankfully this type of incident is exceptionally rare. We are pleased that staff at the hospital acted so swiftly and calmly to ensure the safety of all our patients."