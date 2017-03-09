London

Great Ormond Street hospital baby abduction bid couple held

  • 9 March 2017
  • From the section London
Great Ormond Street hospita Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police officers arrested a man and woman at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to commit child abduction

A couple have been arrested on suspicion of trying to abduct a newborn baby from a hospital.

Concerned staff at Great Ormond Street hospital called police to the site on Monday afternoon.

Police officers arrested a 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to commit child abduction.

The couple were taken to a central London police station and have since been bailed to a date in mid-April.

Insp Paul Clarke, from the Met, said: "The actions of the staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in making all of the necessary checks and the quick response of police in arresting a couple, prevented what could have been a very frightening and harrowing incident."

A hospital spokesman said: "Thankfully this type of incident is exceptionally rare. We are pleased that staff at the hospital acted so swiftly and calmly to ensure the safety of all our patients."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites