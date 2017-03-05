Michael Watson gives new details of 'nightmare' carjacking

Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Watson is pictured at the 2012 Paralympic Games

Former boxer Michael Watson has said in a new interview that he hung on "for dear life" as he was dragged along a road during a violent carjacking.

Mr Watson, 51, said last month's attack in east London was "like a nightmare".

New details about the ordeal will be revealed in Monday's episode of Crimewatch, which will feature previously unseen CCTV footage.

The boxer, who suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 1991 fight with Chris Eubank, is appealing for witnesses.

Watson told the BBC show: "It became like a nightmare. I couldn't believe it was happening.

"It felt like my skin was peeling off. I was hanging on for dear life."

During the carjacking, Watson was attacked along with friend Lennard Ballack on the Ridgeway in Chingford.

Image copyright AP Image caption The WBO super-middleweight title clash with Chris Eubank in 1991 left Michael Watson with brain damage

Ballack had ammonia sprayed in his face, whilst Watson, unable to free himself from his seatbelt, was dragged along the road as one of the carjackers drove the vehicle away.

Ballack told Crimewatch: "I kept on saying, 'Is Michael dead? Is he dead?'"

Watson had previously thanked fans for their support and urged witnesses to come forward to help identify those behind the 16 February robbery.

He described his attackers to Crimewatch as "evil thugs".

He added: "That's what they are. Evil and senseless. They have no heart."

Mr Watson's 1991 WBO super-middleweight title fight with Mr Eubank left him partially disabled and ended his boxing career.

He spent 40 days in a coma and had six brain operations.

In 2003, he completed the London Marathon over six days - defying doctors' predictions that he would never walk again.