Police march escaped horses down London high street

Escaped horses were marched down a north London high street by police officers.

Police were called to St Albans Road, Barnet, just after 01.00 GMT on Friday when motorists reported the horses were causing a hazard on the roads.

Police cars were used to block traffic as the horses were brought under control.

They were later returned to their home on a nearby private residence.

Insp Jamie Kay of Barnet police said: "Leading horses down a busy high street was certainly an unusual spectacle and goes to show the variety of incidents we deal with.

"Luckily, one of my officers was an equestrian expert who was able to gently coax the horses into makeshift harnesses made from water rescue ropes that we carry."