Police release James Smith e-fit in 1980s' sex abuse appeal

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption James Smith is wanted in connection with allegations of rape and assault between 1981 and 1987.

Detectives investigating a string sexual offences in the 1980s have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.

James Smith, a Scotsman also known as Jimmy Smith, was last seen at George Tavern Pub in Tower Hamlets, London, in November 2015.

Scotland Yard want to talk to him in connection with allegations of rape and assault between 1981 and 1987.

The two victims were aged under 18 at the time, police said.

The allegations were first reported to police in 2013, but officers have been unable to locate Mr Smith.

The former Glasgow bus driver, originally from the Scottish Highlands, had a brother called Joe or Joseph.

He moved to London in 1980 and lived in Poplar, east London.

Mr Smith had light ginger hair at the time and would now be aged between 65 and 75.

Hannah Stewart, of the Met Police's sexual offences unit, said: "Inquiries to trace James Smith in connection with this investigation have so far been unsuccessful and by launching this appeal we hope that someone will be able to provide us with vital information that will lead us to him."