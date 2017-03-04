Allotment murder: Man, 40, arrested after grandmother found dead

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police have established how Lea Adri-Soejoko died but have not revealed that information

A man has been arrested over the murder of an 80-year-old woman found murdered at an allotment in north-west London.

Lea Adri-Soejoko was found in a lock-up store on the allotments on Sheaveshill Avenue in Colindale.

Ms Adri-Soejoko, who was secretary of the Colindale Allotment Association, was reported missing at 01:40 GMT on Tuesday and found 20 minutes later.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Friday. He remains in custody.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Met Police has cordoned off the entrance to the site

Police have not released the cause of death but said she lost her life "in the most tragic way possible".

Ms Adri-Soejoko was described as "vibrant and happy, fit and healthy" despite her age, by her family.

In a statement her family said "she was a person who stood for the words community, unity, tolerance and love for your neighbour".

"A matriarch, a woman who championed the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice of any kind."

Image caption Ms Adri-Soejoko's body was found in a lock-up store on the allotments

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said: "At this stage we are keeping an open mind about any possible motive and would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"An elderly woman lost her life in the most tragic way possible and was left inside a storage unit similar to a garage."