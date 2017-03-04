Driverless cars tested on London's roads

A self-driving car has had its first trials on London roads.

Guided by five radars, four lasers and 12 cameras, a converted electric Nissan Leaf has been following a mapped route around Beckton, in east London.

It is aware of pedestrians and knows when to stop at red lights - with an attentive human behind the wheel in case of emergency.

The software is still learning but Nissan hopes the cars could be available by 2020.