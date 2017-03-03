Optimus Prime transformation for boy aged four

A father really went to town when his son asked for a Transformers outfit for World Book Day.

Romeo, aged four, asked his father Charlie Makaveli if he could go to school dressed as the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime.

It took his father a week to construct the outfit out of cardboard, paint and glue.

Mr Makaveli, a florist from Romford, east London, said his son got a big cheer when he showed how his outfit "transformed".

So far, the video has been viewed about 50,000 times on Mr Makaveli's Facebook page.