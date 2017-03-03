Work continues to make London WW2 bomb safe

Image copyright PA Image caption Army bomb disposal experts have been working through the night to make the WW2 bomb safe

A cordon is being extended in north-west London following the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb.

The 500lb (227kg) device was discovered on Thursday on a building site in The Avenue, Brondesbury Park.

Brent council said the current 200m cordon would be extended to about 300m. Homes have been evacuated, schools closed and rail services affected.

Bomb disposal experts have been working through the night to make the bomb safe.

The council has said 27 nearby schools, nurseries and parent and toddler groups would be closed on Friday.

People living inside the new extended cordon are currently being asked to leave their homes.

London Overground will be closed between Willesden Junction and Camden road between 09:00 and 12:00 GMT.

The site will not be safe until at least Friday afternoon, Brent Council warned.

It has set up a centre for people who are unable to return home. Nearly 80 people were moved to a hotel in Wembley on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the council said the bomb would not be made safe until "at least Friday afternoon", although there have been warnings that it could take longer.

One local resident told the BBC that "these things do happen" as London was bombed heavily in the war, but "it's just now inconveniencing me massively".

"I understand it's for security reason but it's just annoying", another resident said.

Supt Nigel Quantrell of the Metropolitan Police said specialist teams "are working very hard to resolve the situation".

