Groom raped woman in a park hours before wedding

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Derry Flynn McCann pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and one count of robbery

A groom has admitted a "sustained and systematic" rape hours before he was due to marry his pregnant partner.

Convicted rapist Derry Flynn McCann, 28, launched a two-hour assault "within sight" of his victim's front door in Hackney, east London, on 13 January.

He later married his partner having "recently" been released from prison.

McCann, of Hackney, pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court to three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of robbery.

Taunted victim

Honorary Recorder Martyn Zeidman told the rapist he had carried out a "terrible" crime and faced a "very, very long time" in prison.

According to police, McCann beat, raped and humiliated the woman during the attack, then took photos of her and stole her mobile phone.

Detectives believe he had been following another woman but lost sight of her so began stalking his victim, eventually pulling her into undergrowth in Victoria Park.

It is understood the teenage McCann was jailed in 2006 for carrying out another prolonged rape.

Image copyright Press Asociation Image caption Snaresbrook Crown Court heard details of the "horrific" two-hour attack

Kate Bex, prosecuting, told the court McCann played "mind games" with the woman, taunting her by asking what she thought he would do next.

She said: "It was about midnight, just a little after, and the victim was walking a short distance home having been out to an art gallery, socialising with friends.

"She was almost within sight of her own front door when she skirted round the side of the park on her usual route home."

Andrew Held of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "This was a terrifying, violent and prolonged attack involving rapes committed by a man intent on inflicting fear and psychological suffering."

"I would like to thank McCann's victim for her courage in helping bring this prosecution and hope his conviction provides some sense of justice for her."

McCann will be sentenced on 28 April.