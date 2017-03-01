Murder probe launched into 80-year-old's death in Colindale

An 80-year-old woman has been found murdered at an allotment in north-west London.

The Met Police said she was reported missing at 01:40 GMT on Tuesday. Her body was found 20 minutes later in a lock-up store on the allotments on Sheaveshill Avenue in Colindale.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday, but the force said cause of death was not being released.

Next of kin have been told but formal identification has not taken place.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said: "At this stage we are keeping an open mind about any possible motive and would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"I make a direct appeal to anyone with links to these allotments who would have visited or had been in or around the area throughout Monday, 27 February, into the early hours of the following morning."