Used Teabags on radiator form part of art exhibition

Used teabags on a white radiator have been unveiled as one of the artworks at a new exhibition in London.

Entitled We Will Multiply, it is by former Turner Prize-winner Laure Prouvost, who draws on the "everyday and domestic".

The work is part of an exhibition featuring four artists' work at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery.

Each artist was asked to extend and update late British conceptual artist John Latham's "world view".

The tea bags on the radiator reference the period in which French artist Prouvost worked as Latham's studio assistant in the early 2000s.

The pair would drink a lot of tea together and afterwards, Latham would always dry the teabags on a radiator.

In another work, Prouvost has created replicas of eggs, eggshells, milk cartons and vegetables, while Douglas Gordon is encouraging people to play the "sculpture games" as he has exhibited a table tennis table and a billiard table.

Speak runs at the gallery from Thursday until 21 May.