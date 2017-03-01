British Airways Heathrow flight cancelled over mouse on plane

Image copyright Carly Image caption The plane was supposed to take off at 10:40 GMT

A flight from Heathrow to San Francisco has been cancelled after a mouse was spotted on the plane.

Passengers on the 10:40 GMT British Airways flight were strapped in and waiting to take off when the cancellation was announced.

Carly, who was on the flight, said the air crew announced that "a rather unusual occurrence has occurred".

They said rules stipulate planes cannot take off with mice onboard and that another flight would be laid on.

"I'm not sure people knew how to react," said Carly.

"There was general disbelief."

She said they had been told another plane had been found, but the passengers would have to wait several hours for a gate to be found before the aircraft could take off.

Some of the flight's passengers have tweeted their reactions.

Matt Watt wrote: "Just had my flight to SFO cancelled because of a mouse on board the plane. Could it not get a visa?? #britishairways", while @midlandsound wrote a Haiku: "About to fly to SF, There is a mouse on the plane, We all must get off."

He also wrote: "I'm going to sell this to the movies. It can be the slightly more pedestrian prequel to snakes on a plane. Maybe this is what lured them on?"

Image copyright Rebecca Cafe Image caption Passengers shared their thoughts about the mouse on Twitter

British Airways has not yet commented, and Heathrow Airport said it could not comment on individual flights.

Image copyright Reuters

In 2015, boxer David Haye's flight from Birmingham was also cancelled because a mouse was seen on the plane.