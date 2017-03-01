London

Simon Cowell burglary: Serial burglar jailed for eight years

  • 1 March 2017
Simon Cowell Image copyright PA
Image caption Simon Cowell told the court that since the break-in he lived in "constant fear" for his family

A serial burglar who stole jewellery worth almost £1m from Simon Cowell's west London home has been jailed for eight years.

Darren February took valuables from a safe at the Holland Park property as Mr Cowell and his family slept.

In an impact statement read at Isleworth Crown Court, the music mogul said he was living in "constant fear" for his family since the break-in.

February, 33 and of no fixed address, had denied the charge.

Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Darren February had previously been convicted of 37 burglaries

