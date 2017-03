Surgeons at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London, believe they have operated on the youngest patient ever to undergo and survive major abdominal surgery.

Abiageal Peters was born at just 23 weeks and required emergency surgery when she was six days old and weighing only 1.3lb (609g).

After spending four months in hospital, her parents have taken her to the family's home in Esher for the first time.