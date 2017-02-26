Five injured after car hits pedestrians

Image copyright @tinklyboo

Five people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed in to them in south-east London, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Bromley Road in Bellingham just before 08:30 GMT.

The victims were treated at the scene before being taken to nearby hospitals. Their injuries are not yet known.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Met Police said.

An off-duty police officer carried out the arrest.

Image copyright @LewishamLicks Image caption The incident happened just before 08:30 GMT

Bromley Road is closed from Crantock Road to Bellingham Road.

The Met Police said there was no suggestion the incident was terrorism related.

Image copyright @LewishamLicks

On Facebook, one person wrote: "Big car crash on bromley road... tons of police, ambulances, even helicopter landed in pc world... my thought and prayers are with them."