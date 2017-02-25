London teens due to appear in court on terror offences

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The five males are being held in custody until their court appearance on Saturday

Five teenagers from London are due to appear in court later charged with terrorism offences.

The male youths, aged between 15 and 19, are to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Ahmedeltigani Alsyed, 19, from Hounslow, is the only suspect who can be legally named.

Four of the five are charged with preparation of terrorist acts, illegal under the 2006 Terrorism Act.

Those charged are: