London teens due to appear in court on terror offences
- 25 February 2017
Five teenagers from London are due to appear in court later charged with terrorism offences.
The male youths, aged between 15 and 19, are to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Ahmedeltigani Alsyed, 19, from Hounslow, is the only suspect who can be legally named.
Four of the five are charged with preparation of terrorist acts, illegal under the 2006 Terrorism Act.
Those charged are:
- A 17-year-old from Merton, charged with preparation of terrorist acts and collection of information.
- A 16-year-old from Lambeth, charged with preparation of terrorist acts.
- A 17-year-old from Hounslow, charged with preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications.
- A 15-year-old from Waltham Forest, charged with collection of information and two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.
- Ahmedeltigani Alsyed, 19 from Hounslow, charged with preparation of terrorist acts and collection of information.