Tube drivers stage 24-hour walk out in staffing row

Media caption 24-hour Tube strike: What's running

Tube drivers on two of London's busiest lines are staging a 24-hour walkout.

The strike by drivers on the Central Line and Waterloo and City line began at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Thousands of commuters face disruption during the morning rush hour, with services not likely to return to normal until Thursday.

Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) union members have walked out in a row over staffing. Tube bosses said the strike was "unnecessary".

It involves a plan to move move eight train operators from an east London depot to one in the west of the city.

Maintenance workers on London Underground have separately voted to strike over a breakdown in relations. No date has been set for action.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway conductors are also set to walk out on Wednesday.

That dispute centres on a long-running row over the role of train guards.

Tube strike: What you need to know

Image copyright PA Image caption Routes set to be affected include the Central, Waterloo and City lines

Wednesday 22 February

No Waterloo & City services

No Central line services east of Leytonstone

From 05:30, no westbound Central line services between White City and Leytonstone

From 07:00, very limited Central line services. Expect congestion and severe disruption

The Central line closes at 23:00

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Southern conductors will walk out on Wednesday in a 24-hour strike

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central Line, said the Tube drivers' strike was "unnecessary".

He added: "We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute through talking."

Maintenance workers have voted to strike by two to one, and by nine to one for other forms of industrial action.

The RMT is now considering what form its action should take.

General secretary Mick Cash said the "door has been slammed in our faces", despite "strenuous efforts" to resolve the dispute.

"If London Underground is allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat, regardless of the consequences," he added.

Southern said it hoped to run as many trains as possible during the strike on Wednesday.

During the previous conductors' strike on 23 January, about three-quarters of its regular service ran, the firm said.