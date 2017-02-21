PCs bought tea at McDonald's before attending 999 call

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An inquiry found the officers bought tea in McDonald's before acting upon the 999 call

Two policemen who stopped for cups of tea at a McDonald's before attending an emergency call for a suicidal woman will face a misconduct hearing.

Fahima Begum, 22, was found hanged after a friend called 999 saying she had sent him a suicidal text message.

The call to the ambulance service was referred to police.

An investigation found Met officers Tony Stephenson and Gavin Bateman bought hot drinks then waited 24 minutes before contacting the friend.

The police watchdog said the PCs' delay in attending her home in Poplar, east London, was "significant".

'Breached standards'

An inquest in November 2015 found Ms Begum was dead before the 999 call was made.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said it was given the second-highest grading by call-handlers, meaning officers must get to the scene within 60 minutes.

Regulations state however they should attend as soon as possible, the watchdog added.

It referred the matter for a two-day hearing on 27 and 28 February. There were no cases to answer in relation to the call-handlers.

Colin Dewar, who led the IPCC investigation, said: "It will now be a matter for a panel to determine whether or not the response of the officers breached the standards of professional behaviour."