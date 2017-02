Image copyright PA Image caption No members of the royal family are believed to have been in residence at the time

A 24-year-old who was allegedly caught in the grounds of Buckingham Palace has been charged with trespass.

The suspect was allegedly stopped within the palace grounds at about 04:15 BST on 9 August.

William Hayes-Collins, from Croydon, south London, is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 3 March.

No members of the royal family are believed to have been in residence at the time.